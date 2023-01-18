Your Life
Suns say Cam Johnson expected to return on Thursday

Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson warms up for the team's NBA basketball game against the...
Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson warms up for the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson is expected to make his return from a knee injury on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets. Johnson’s return would be welcome good news for the Suns, who have been decimated by injuries and have fallen to 21-24 for the season, which ranks 12th in the Western Conference.

The 26-year-old Johnson was averaging 13 points per game in his first season as a starter, but tore the meniscus in his right knee on Nov. 4 and has missed more than two months. Johnson’s return will help the Suns but they’re still missing their All-Star backcourt of Chris Paul (hip) and Devin Booker (groin), who have both missed substantial time with injuries.

Phoenix has seven of its next eight games at home, a stretch that might decide whether the team can salvage its season. The Suns made the NBA Finals two years ago before losing to the Bucks and won a franchise record 64 games during the regular season last year.

