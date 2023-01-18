Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Southern Nevada homeowners find ways to reduce water usage amid price increases, shortage

Southern Nevada homeowners find ways to reduce water usage amid price increases, shortage
Southern Nevada homeowners find ways to reduce water usage amid price increases, shortage(FOX5 File)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:43 AM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Protecting your trees and shrubs as higher water prices are being implemented is making homeowners consider getting rid of natural turf.

Removing natural grass is a great idea to conserve water but you’ll still need to water trees and shrubs.

“You’ll have to redesign your irrigation system,” according to Dr. Dale Devitt, professor at UNLV’s School of Life Sciences.

“You can’t expect a single bubbler on a 40-foot tree to deliver the right amount of water,” he said.

Devitt has written a book about selecting and maintaining trees in a desert climate.

He points out if a tree or shrub is not getting enough water it opens it up to insect attacks or fungal damage that could eventually kill the tree or shrub.

Devitt is a proponent of removing natural grass because it is a high water user.

He says you can go a long way in using water properly by doing some research on what you leave behind once you remove your natural turf.

“Their is a lot of information on the internet, but the university also provides a wide range of information,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A peculiar low-flying helicopter flight pattern had some people curious this week.
Helicopter circling Phoenix scans for unusual radioactivity ahead of the Super Bowl
Election workers sort early ballots for signature verification prior to tabulation inside the...
Appeals court: Arizona early voting system is constitutional
Gas station clerks shoots armed robber, Avondale police say
About 300 campers are stranded in Catalina State Park Wednesday, Jan. 18, because of flooding...
About 300 campers stranded, Catalina State Park closed because of flooding
Flooding strands about 300 campers inside Catalina State Park