Phoenix police searching for suspect who shot 2 women, killing 1, last summer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who shot two women in a Phoenix neighborhood last summer. One of the women later died.

Police are searching for Turrail Demone Lightfoot, 44, in connection with the shooting that happened on Aug. 22, 2022. Just after 9 p.m. that night, Phoenix police officers responded to reports of a shooting near 25th and Adams streets and arrived to find two women suffering from gunshot wounds. Alicia Crosby, 35, survived the shooting but 37-year-old Latoya Davis died soon after.

On Wednesday, Phoenix police named Lightfoot as a suspect and believe he fled to Lincoln, Neb. in the days following the shooting. He’s described as 6′ tall and weighs approximately 175 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. It’s unclear how the suspect knew the victims or what may have led up to the shooting.

A grand jury warrant has been issued for his arrest for charges including first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Anyone with information leading to Lightfoot’s arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. Call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. Tips can also be submitted online here.

On 8/25/22 around 9:20 p.m. suspect Turrail Lightfoot shot victims, Latoya Davis and Alicia Crosby, near 25th St/Adams. He has fled to Lincoln, NB. He is wanted for 1st degree murder and aggravated assault. Contact @SilentwitnessAZ at 480-WITNESS with any info.

