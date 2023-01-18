Page lands #2 on TripAdvisor’s list of ‘Trending Travel Destinations’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Page, Arizona has landed #2 on TripAdvisor’s top 10 list of Trending Travel Destinations in America.

According to the travel website, Page is “the perfect central hub for visiting the Grand Circle sites, as well as the neighboring Navajo Nation, home to Window Rock.” The site lists all 122 different things to do in town as part of the reason for the city’s nomination.

The site’s top 15 things to do in Page are as follows:

Horseshoe Bend - The large rock formation surrounded by water creates a nearly symmetrical horseshoe. Arizona’s Family anchor The large rock formation surrounded by water creates a nearly symmetrical horseshoe. Arizona’s Family anchor Jared Dillingham dropped by to find out the best way to see the formation on Good Morning Arizona.

Antelope Canyon - Split into two sections, Dillingham has also Split into two sections, Dillingham has also shared his travel experiences from here on Good Morning Arizona!

Lower Antelope Canyon - The other half of Antelope Canyon, this site brings you down four-to-five flights of stairs before revealing this natural wonder

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area - The recreation area was established in the early 70s and features stunning water, surrounded by natural rock formations

Lake Powell - Although it’s technically just part of the Colorado River, this lake is full of various subterranean canyons

Glen Canyon Dam Overlook - Stretching over the Colorado River, this dam offers stellar views of the recreation area

Vermilion Cliffs National Monument - This rock feature spreads east to west while running alongside Highway 89A in the north-central area of Arizona

White Pockets - These formations are closer to the Utah border, and many tours actually leave Kanab, UT to visit the site

Water Holes Canyon - This slot canyon features bluffs, colorful geological wonders, and some local wildlife that can even be seen on the rocks!

Carl Hayden Visitor Center - This museum is perfect for the history buff wanting to learn more about Lake Powell, the creation of Glen Canyon Dam, and other area sites.

Wahweap Overlook - The overlook is part of the marina area on Lake Powell and features a stunning lookout view over the lake and beyond into the rock formations that spread for miles in the area.

Lees Ferry - This spot was the site of a ferry service founded in the 1800s by local John Doyle Lee.

Various other locations around Page were featured in this story by Arizona Highways TV!

Page joined other U.S. sites such as Juneau, Alaska which took the #1 spot, then Salem, MA; Sonoma, CA; Tierra Verde, FL; Philidelphia, PN; San Juan Island, WA; Camden, MA; Galena, IL; Whitefish, MT; Ketchikan, AK; Durango, CO; Saint Simons Island, GA; Ogunquit, ME; Paso Robles, CA.

Overall, Cuba landed at the top of the Trending Destinations in the world for 2023. Part of the reason for this was the easing of U.S. travel restrictions in May 2022 and new direct flights into the country. TripAdvisor said the Best of the Best Destinations Awards are chosen by the quality and quantity of ratings and reviews of particular areas, pending on the category such as accommodations, restaurants, things to do, etc.

