MCSO deputy injured after early morning crash in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) –- A Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured after an early morning crash in Tempe on Wednesday.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Baseline and Rural road around 4 a.m. and involved an MCSO vehicle and semi-truck. MCSO Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez says the deputy was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As for the driver of the semi, his injuries are unknown, but our crew says he was able to walk and get onto a gurney and was taken to the hospital. Video from the scene shows the MCSO SUV heavily damaged and smashed up into the semi.
Details on what led up to the crash are still under investigation., The intersection is closed in all directions and it’s unclear when it will reopen.
