MCSO deputy injured after early morning crash in Tempe

By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:37 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) –- A Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured after an early morning crash in Tempe on Wednesday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Baseline and Rural road around 4 a.m. and involved an MCSO vehicle and semi-truck. MCSO Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez says the deputy was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As for the driver of the semi, his injuries are unknown, but our crew says he was able to walk and get onto a gurney and was taken to the hospital. Video from the scene shows the MCSO SUV heavily damaged and smashed up into the semi.

.
.(Arizona's Family)

Details on what led up to the crash are still under investigation., The intersection is closed in all directions and it’s unclear when it will reopen.

