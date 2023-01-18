Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Bill that lowers age limit for Arizona legislators gets bipartisan support

Currently, Arizona joins Utah and Colorado as the only states where residents must be at least 25 to run for the Senate or House.
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:14 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You can run for city council or school board in Arizona when you turn 18. But to run for the House of Representatives or Senate, you have to be 25. Now, some lawmakers are pushing to lower that age to 18. “People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care,” Representative Matt Gress (R-LD4) said.

For Gress (an Oklahoma native), lowering the age limit to run for the Senate or House from 25 to 18 is personal. “When I ran for office when I was 18, and I’m now 34, one constant has remained,” he said. “Someone’s heart for their community and using their ears to listen are the qualities that I think make the best representative.” Through his proposed Arizona Civic Participation Act, Gress is pushing to allow Arizona’s Generation Z the same opportunity he had decades ago. And he’s received support from both Republicans and Democrats.

RELATED: Proposed bill would allow older teens to run for Arizona legislature

“College students today, they’re doing way more than adults are doing these days,” Representative Cesar Aguilar (D-LD26) said. “And they definitely have the energy to do it. That’s what they end up bringing.” At 27, Aguilar is one of the youngest state lawmakers. He says for his district and several others, most residents are in that same age range. “If that’s the makeup of your district, you should be able to represent it,” he said.

Currently, Arizona joins Utah and Colorado as the only states where residents must be at least 25 to run for the Senate or House. On the other hand, the age to run for both state offices is already 18 in 12 states.

TRENDING: Helicopter circling Phoenix scanning for unusual radioactivity ahead of the Super Bowl

Eighteen-year-old Tolleson native Markus Ceniceros, elected to the Littleton Elementary School Board last year, says it’s time for Arizona to look forward to a younger state legislature. “A sense of hope for the future, because there is a lack of young people in office,” Ceniceros said. “Voting rights, LGBTQ+ rights, there are so many things that we can bring to the legislature at such a young age.”

This act was just referred to the House Government Committee today. The chairman has yet to decide to hear it.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

On Tuesday, Gov. Katie Hobbs named Dr. Ryan Thornell as new director for the Arizona Department...
Gov. Hobbs names new director of Arizona prison system
Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for Arizona Senate, House
Eighteen-year-old Emanuel Longoria Almanza (pictured) and a 16-year-old boy were arrested for...
Teen, man arrested 10 months after 17-year-old boy killed outside El Mirage store
Teen, 18-year-old arrested for teen boy's murder in El Mirage