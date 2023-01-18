Keto Kitchen Confections bringing tasty treats to Chandler

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Keto Kitchen Confections is a sugar free bakery for diabetic, gluten free, and low carb/keto diets.

The inspiration for Keto Kitchen Confections begins in 2014, when owner Leah Huarte wanted to lose weight for her brother’s wedding. Her friend Rebecca and husband Inaki joined Leah in a friendly weight loss challenge. Having had success with the Atkins diet before, they were intrigued by what was then a new and little heard of “keto” diet.

Leah and Becca are both long time home bakers, and Inaki is a classically trained French chef. They started working together to modify high sugar treats and make them sugar free and low carb. Chef Inaki’s 27 years in the restaurant business helped him substitute different ingredients to satisfy a sweet tooth while staying within the keto program.

Leah lost more than 100lbs pounds (and kept it off!) without having to give up sweets, great tasting confections and cuisine. Keto Kitchen Confections offers some 80 different products for you to order online and pick up. They have everything from bread, chocolate chip cookies, creme brulee, cream puffs, key lime bars, peanut butter bars and birthday cakes too! While you can order online, there is always something in the pastry case if you happen to stop in for something sweet and delicious.

PHONE: (480) 370-9531

ADDRESS: 961 W Ray Rd. Suite 4., Chandler, AZ 85225

WEBSITE: www.ketokitchenconfections.com

Social Media:

Instagram account: https://www.instagram.com/ketokitchenconfections

Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/ketokitchenconfections

Twitter account: @ConfectionsKeto

YouTube account: https://www.youtube.com/@ketokitchenconfections7494

