Happy Hour Spots: $6 deals in Scottsdale, discounted pizza and more in Glendale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Wouldn’t it be easy if happy hour deals were all the same price? Chauncey Social in Scottsdale could be for you. While we’re at it, we’ll tell you about some great happy hour specials at a pizza place in Glendale.

Chauncey Social

If you’re in the north Scottsdale area, Chauncey Social is a great spot to check out for happy hour! The best part is, it’s so easy to remember the prices! Items are $6 from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Let’s start with the Chauncy Burger. It comes with shredded iceberg lettuce, sharp American cheese, onion, pickles and Chauncey sauce for only $6. How about some delicious short rib dumplings with carrot, ginger, garlic, scallions and soy sauce for the same price. We like the sound of that! If you want to try something unique, check out their Philly cheesesteak egg rolls for only, you guessed it, $6 during happy hour. They also feature spinach & artichoke dip, a wedge salad, boneless wings and dirty fries with shirt rib chili and cheese for $6. Those deals are sure to make anyone happy!

Pullano’s Pizza and Wings

A viewer sent me this one, and the deals at Pullano’s Pizza and Wings are pretty good! They don’t have a ton of items on happy hour, but definitely a few worth mentioning! A husband-and-wife couple started Pullano’s in 1979, so they have been around the Valley for a while now. They offer half price on selected apps everyday from 2-6p.m. and then again from 10p.m. to close. You can pick up friend mozzarella sticks for $5, a half-pound of fries for $4 and fried cheese ravioli for $5. How about a cheeseburger, fries and a beer for $11?? Nice! They also offer a happy hour pizza from 3-5 p.m. It’s a large cheese pizza for $6! It’s only available in the bar and not for take out FYI. Although we are focusing on food for this series, their drink deals are pretty good! They offer $2.50 select drafts from 11a.m. to 6 p.m. and then again for reverse happy hour.

13848 N. 51st Ave., Glendale — Happy Hour 2-6 p.m., 10 p.m. to close daily

Check out our other recommendations here. Do you know of a great spot with happy hour deals that won’t break the bank? Let me know by emailing Ian.Schwartz@azfamily.com.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.