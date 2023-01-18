Gas station clerk shoots suspect who tried robbing store, Avondale police say

AVONDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A suspect is hospitalized after police say he was shot by a gas station employee during an armed robbery in Avondale early Wednesday morning.

Around 5:15 a.m., police say a man walked into the Chevron gas station at the corner of 107th Avenue and Indian School Road and pulled out a gun. While the suspect was distracted by a customer in the store, a clerk behind the counter pulled out his own gun and reportedly shot the suspect.

He was taken to a hospital where he’s listed in critical condition. No one else was hurt and police remain on the scene investigating.

