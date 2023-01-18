Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Gas station clerk shoots suspect who tried robbing store, Avondale police say

Police say a gas station employee shot a suspect who tried to rob the store.
Police say a gas station employee shot a suspect who tried to rob the store.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:01 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) A suspect is hospitalized after police say he was shot by a gas station employee during an armed robbery in Avondale early Wednesday morning.

Around 5:15 a.m., police say a man walked into the Chevron gas station at the corner of 107th Avenue and Indian School Road and pulled out a gun. While the suspect was distracted by a customer in the store, a clerk behind the counter pulled out his own gun and reportedly shot the suspect.

TRENDING: Phoenix woman’s drivers license put on 'hold' by state of Texas for a 23-year-old ticket

He was taken to a hospital where he’s listed in critical condition. No one else was hurt and police remain on the scene investigating.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deputies say the traffic stop happened along Highway 87.
2 arrested after Coconino County sheriff deputy seizes 45,000 fentanyl pills
Interest rates are up and so is inventory, On Your Side has your 2023 car market predictions!
Inventory and interest rates are up, so here’s what to expect if you’re buying a car in 2023
Phoenix police are searching for Turrail D. Lightfoot, 44, in connection with the shooting of...
Phoenix police searching for suspect who shot 2 women, killing 1, last summer
Pinal County farmers begin to deal with Colorado River water cuts