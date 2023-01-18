Cold temperatures in the wake of latest winter storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a cold morning across Arizona in the wake of our latest winter storm. Valley neighborhoods are in the low to mid 40s. Look for sunshine throughout the day ahead, but a high of just 57 degrees. That’s about 11 degrees below normal for Phoenix for this time of year.

Snow is winding down in the high country this morning. Look for light snow showers in Northern Arizona through about 8am, with snow continuing through midday in the White Mountains of Eastern Arizona. High pressure will briefly build in for the rest of today and most of tomorrow before our next winter storm arrives.

Another low pressure system is set to drop into Arizona Thursday night into Friday. This storm should bring lighter snow amounts but colder temperatures, which also means lower snow levels. Snow levels could drop to 2500 to 3500 feet, with one inch of snow possible down to 3000 feet. Flagstaff will likely see 3-7 inches, with up to 10 inches possible at the highest peaks.

Rain chances are down to only about 10 percent for the Valley Thursday night and Friday morning, but this system will keep temperatures chilly. Highs are expected to stay in the upper 50s through the weekend and into early next week.

