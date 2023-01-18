Clear and chilly with more mountain snow on the way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It wasn’t a bad start to our morning with a low of 45 degrees, which is one degree below our average low this time of year. We had a few light, scattered showers around parts of the Valley this morning, but skies are starting to clear out this afternoon. The sun makes a return this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 50s this afternoon. For this time of year, that’s about 10 degrees below normal.

Another system is taking shape that will bring us a slight chance of a few sprinkles here the Valley, but a better chance for moisture up north that could drop two to eight inches of additional snowfall in the High Country! That will be enough snow to once again impact the roads.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from Thursday evening until 2 p.m. on Friday. Because of these lows passing by, it’s going to keep temperatures well below average. High temperature through Tuesday of next week will stay in the 50s around the Valley, and closer to the 30s in the Flagstaff area.

The good news is that with all this rain and mountain snow, we’re continuing to see improving conditions when it comes to our drought. The Drought Monitor as of Thursday last week only has a small percentage of the state under a severe drought.

