Barrett-Jackson to auction 5 charity vehicles during 2023 Scottsdale Auction Jan. 21-29

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Barrett-Jackson, the world’s largest collector car auction company, is selling 5 vehicles for charity during the upcoming 2023 Scottsdale Auction from Jan. 21-29 at WestWorld.

“Many of our greatest auction moments over the last five decades have been the sale of charity vehicles on our world-famous auction block,” said Steve Davis , president of Barrett-Jackson. “We’ll never fully grasp the extent of the countless lives saved and opportunities provided by the funds and awareness Barrett-Jackson has helped raise at our auctions, but it is an honor to continue to have the opportunity to impact the lives of those who need it the most.”

Up for auction are the following models:

Jan. 27 - 2023 Ford F150 Lightning 4x4 Super Crew Pickup - 100% of the proceeds will benefit Fighter County Foundation which supports Luke Air Force Base families. This model is the 2023 North American Truck of the Year

Jan. 27 - 2021 Shelby Super Snake County Kustoms Edition - Sold to benefit Camp Freedom, an organization supporting veterans, first responders, their families, and Gold Star families.

Jan. 28 - 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 Vin 001 - Sold to benefit Treat Lightly!, an organization working to make the outdoors accessible for everyone and raise ecological awareness

Jan. 28 - 2024 Ford Mustang GT Fastback VIN 001 - 100% of the hammer price will benefit Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. The winner can choose from any standard Ford Mustang GT Fastback option, from color to interior packages.

Jan. 28 - General Colin Powell's 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray - Sold to benefit America's Promise Alliance. Gen. Powell's son Michael will be on the block to support the sale.

Want to bid on these 5 charity vehicles or anything else on the auction docket? Click here. Tickets for the auction and other VIP packages can be found here. Discounts are available for veterans, active duty, children, students, and first responders.

