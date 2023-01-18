Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Barrett-Jackson to auction 5 charity vehicles during 2023 Scottsdale Auction Jan. 21-29

George Shinn, the original owner of the Charlotte Hornets, auctioned off his 2009 Ford Shelby...
George Shinn, the original owner of the Charlotte Hornets, auctioned off his 2009 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 Super Snake last week and helped raise $1.7 million for the people of Ukraine in 2022.(Cooke Media Group)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:11 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Barrett-Jackson, the world’s largest collector car auction company, is selling 5 vehicles for charity during the upcoming 2023 Scottsdale Auction from Jan. 21-29 at WestWorld.

“Many of our greatest auction moments over the last five decades have been the sale of charity vehicles on our world-famous auction block,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “We’ll never fully grasp the extent of the countless lives saved and opportunities provided by the funds and awareness Barrett-Jackson has helped raise at our auctions, but it is an honor to continue to have the opportunity to impact the lives of those who need it the most.”

RELATABLE COVERAGE: Record amount of cars for auction at 2023 Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale

Up for auction are the following models:

Want to bid on these 5 charity vehicles or anything else on the auction docket? Click here. Tickets for the auction and other VIP packages can be found here. Discounts are available for veterans, active duty, children, students, and first responders.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Big Game, Big Give returns to the Valley
File image.
ACLU says Arizona illegally obtained 145 million money transfer records
The Attorney General has some suggestions so you don't become a victim of fraud during Super...
Arizona attorney general warns of scams leading up to Super Bowl in Glendale
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for a chance to win 75" TV