Arizona State football’s 2023 schedule released

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There’s no place like home, and the Sun Devils are hoping that holds true this fall.

On Wednesday, the Pac-12 released the conference’s 2023 football schedule. Arizona State, who will play eight of their 12 games at home, will begin the year by hosting five of their first six games, perhaps giving first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham an easier start to his tenure.

ASU opens the season by hosting Southern Utah, an FCS opponent, on Thursday, Aug. 31. Things ramp up from their, with visits from Oklahoma State and Fresno State to round out the non-conference portion of the schedule. Pac-12 play opens for the Sun Devils a week later when reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans come to Tempe. The first road trip of the year comes in Week 5 when ASU travels to Cal.

The regular season concludes on Nov. 25 with the annual rivalry clash against Arizona. The Sun Devils will look to take back the Territorial Cup after the Wildcats snapped ASU’s five-year winning streak in the rivalry with a 38-35 victory last November in Tucson. The Pac-12 championship game, featuring the team’s with the two best conference records, will be played in Las Vegas on Dec. 1.

ASU’s 2023 Football Schedule

Thursday August 31: vs. Southern Utah

Saturday September 9: vs. Oklahoma State

Saturday September 16: vs. Fresno State

Saturday September 23: vs. USC

Saturday September 30: at Cal

Saturday October 7: vs. Colorado

Saturday October 14: BYE WEEK

Saturday October 21: at Washington

Saturday October 28: vs. Washington State

Saturday November 4: at Utah

Saturday November 11: at UCLA

Saturday November 18: vs. Oregon

Saturday November 25: vs. Arizona

