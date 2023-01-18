Arizona attorney general warns of scams leading up to Super Bowl in Glendale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is warning state residents to be wary of Super Bowl-related scams as we get closer to the big game in Glendale.

Mayes’ announcement encourages those looking to buy tickets to be careful of counterfeit sellers, fraudulent websites and hotel accommodation scams. “I urge Arizonans to take precautions when marking purchases and arranging accommodations,” she said. “If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

Instead, the attorney general suggested the following for fraud prevention:

Ticket Purchases

Buy tickets from verified sellers and don’t buy from someone you don’t know, Craigslist, eBay, Facebook Marketplace or other similar online marketplaces.

Don’t buy tickets in cash, prepaid cards, etc. If paying by card, you can dispute any charges related to potential fraud.

If you plan to use a mobile wallet to pay, be sure your information is secure.

Watch for advertisements with low prices.

Accommodations

Don’t make reservations with individuals you don’t know on unverified sites.

Get a written confirmation of your reservation.

Avoid rental companies listing locations that can’t be contacted via phone.

If you think you’ve been the victim of fraud, file a consumer complaint here or call 602-542-5763 in Phoenix, 520-628-6648 in Tucson, or outside the metro areas at 800-352-8431. Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to be played on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

