Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Arizona attorney general warns of scams leading up to Super Bowl in Glendale

The Attorney General has some suggestions so you don't become a victim of fraud during Super...
The Attorney General has some suggestions so you don't become a victim of fraud during Super Bowl week.(MGN)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is warning state residents to be wary of Super Bowl-related scams as we get closer to the big game in Glendale.

Mayes’ announcement encourages those looking to buy tickets to be careful of counterfeit sellers, fraudulent websites and hotel accommodation scams. “I urge Arizonans to take precautions when marking purchases and arranging accommodations,” she said. “If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

RELATED: Experts: Securing personal information is essential to protect yourself from fraud

Instead, the attorney general suggested the following for fraud prevention:

Ticket Purchases

  • Buy tickets from verified sellers and don’t buy from someone you don’t know, Craigslist, eBay, Facebook Marketplace or other similar online marketplaces.
  • Don’t buy tickets in cash, prepaid cards, etc. If paying by card, you can dispute any charges related to potential fraud.
  • If you plan to use a mobile wallet to pay, be sure your information is secure.
  • Watch for advertisements with low prices.

Accommodations

  • Don’t make reservations with individuals you don’t know on unverified sites.
  • Get a written confirmation of your reservation.
  • Avoid rental companies listing locations that can’t be contacted via phone.

If you think you’ve been the victim of fraud, file a consumer complaint here or call 602-542-5763 in Phoenix, 520-628-6648 in Tucson, or outside the metro areas at 800-352-8431. Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to be played on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Big Game, Big Give returns to the Valley
Lots of exciting events are scheduled across the Valley in anticipation of the Super Bowl LVII!
Plan ahead for these incredible Super Bowl events coming to the Valley
Man sues Phoenix over signage ban due to Super Bowl
The City of Phoenix has designated a section of the downtown area a 'Clean Zone.'
City of Phoenix sued for ‘Clean Zone’ signage rules as Super Bowl approaches