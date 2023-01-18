47 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

Have you considered adopting a child?
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 47 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has made training classes fully digital so new inquirers who would like to become licensed or certified will be able to take the courses they need. For questions about becoming licensed or certified, please call 1-877-KIDS-NEEDU (1-877-543-7633).

🔗 Finding Forever stories

