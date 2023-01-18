Your Life
2 arrested after Coconino County sheriff deputy seizes 45,000 fentanyl pills

Deputies say the traffic stop happened along Highway 87.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:53 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HAPPY JACK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men have been arrested after a traffic stop led Coconino County Sheriff deputies to uncover possible fentanyl trafficking.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy pulled over a driver near the community of Happy Jack, about 15 miles south of Mormon Lake, after a traffic violation along Highway 87 near Milepost 333. During the traffic stop, the deputy searched the vehicle where they found 10 bags containing the infamous blue M-30 pills. These pills were suspected to be fentanyl concealed in the car’s trunk. Deputies also uncovered two baggies with a white powdery substance that is still pending lab results.

Both the driver and passenger, identified as Jesus Mora-Quinonez, 26, and Ramces Carrillo-Lopez, 21, were arrested. Both are facing drug possession and drug transportation charges. The case is now being looked at by the County Attorney to see if the two will be formally charged.

