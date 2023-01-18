Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

19 stolen cars found in Phoenix chop shop bust; salvage yard owner arrested

Lathgani was booked one count of chop shop operations, four counts of theft of means of...
Lathgani was booked one count of chop shop operations, four counts of theft of means of transportation, and one count of possession of dangerous drugs.(MCSO)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A chop shop investigation ended with the owner of a Phoenix salvage yard in custody, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. On Tuesday, detectives with the DPS Vehicle Theft Task Force were doing salvage yard inspections checking for stolen cars that may have ended up in chop shops near 43rd Avenue and Broadway Road. Detectives checked 12 businesses including 2,150 vehicles and motors, and discovered 19 were stolen.

TRENDING: ACLU says Arizona illegally obtained 145 million money transfer records
Investigators checked 12 businesses and 2,150 vehicles and discovered 19 were stolen.
Investigators checked 12 businesses and 2,150 vehicles and discovered 19 were stolen.(Department of Public Safety)

Investigators said 36-year-old Mohammad Moe Lathgani, the owner of 1st Choice Auto Parts #2, was arrested. He was booked on one count of chop shop operations, four counts of theft and one count of possession of dangerous drugs.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eighteen-year-old Emanuel Longoria Almanza (pictured) and a 16-year-old boy were arrested for...
Teen, man arrested 10 months after 17-year-old boy killed outside El Mirage store
Reidhead was arrested and booked into jail on charges of drug possession, drug paraphernalia...
Mother arrested after toddler gets into her meth in Queen Creek, police say
The city says the ban isn't uncommon for areas near big events like the Super Bowl.
Judge says Phoenix can’t enforce sign ban in ‘Clean Zone,’ for now
About 300 campers are stranded in Catalina State Park Wednesday, Jan. 18, because of flooding...
About 300 campers stranded, Catalina State Park closed because of flooding