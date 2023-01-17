Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Woman arrested for hit-and-run that killed man and his dog in Goodyear

Joyner was booked on one count of vehicular manslaughter and two counts of leaving the scene of...
Joyner was booked on one count of vehicular manslaughter and two counts of leaving the scene of a collision.(MCSO)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:29 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Goodyear police say a woman was arrested Monday afternoon for a hit-and-run that killed a man walking his dog Saturday morning.

Police responded to the report of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian near Bullard Avenue and Catalina Drive, south of Indian School Road, around 9:00 a.m. Officers arrived and found 71-year-old Thomas Stenoien and his dog, 11-year-old Judge, dead at the scene. Officers say the driver, Joy Joyner, left the area after the crash.

TRENDING: Wife plans to sue after husband killed in Chandler freeway crash

Police say multiple witnesses remained at the scene while other community members saw a suspicious vehicle pull into a private parking lot around the time of the collision. After an investigation, patrol officers and Traffic Unit and Criminal Investigations personnel identified Joyner as the driver.

Joyner was booked on one count of vehicular manslaughter and two counts of leaving the scene of a collision.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Families extending stays in Flagstaff as snow continues to fall
Flowers lay in front of the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Monday, Jan. 18,...
MLK Day celebrations, community events still going despite rain
Arizona artist teaching history through artwork for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Phoenix following the disappearance of a 4-year-old girl from...
Search for missing Oklahoma girl becomes recovery operation, days after murder suspect arrested in Phoenix