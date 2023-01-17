Woman arrested for hit-and-run that killed man and his dog in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Goodyear police say a woman was arrested Monday afternoon for a hit-and-run that killed a man walking his dog Saturday morning.

Police responded to the report of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian near Bullard Avenue and Catalina Drive, south of Indian School Road, around 9:00 a.m. Officers arrived and found 71-year-old Thomas Stenoien and his dog, 11-year-old Judge, dead at the scene. Officers say the driver, Joy Joyner, left the area after the crash.

Police say multiple witnesses remained at the scene while other community members saw a suspicious vehicle pull into a private parking lot around the time of the collision. After an investigation, patrol officers and Traffic Unit and Criminal Investigations personnel identified Joyner as the driver.

Joyner was booked on one count of vehicular manslaughter and two counts of leaving the scene of a collision.

