Winter storm winds down in Arizona; but another small one is on the way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert weather day with morning rain but afternoon sunshine ahead. Expect a Valley high of just 57 degrees today.

A Winter Storm Warning continues for the high country through tonight at 11pm. A couple more inches of snow possible is for spots like Flagstaff, with snow levels dropping to 4000 feet this afternoon as the cold core of the low pressure system moves through Arizona.

A colder but drier system will move through tonight into early tomorrow. This will drop snow levels to 3000 to 4000 feet, with 1 or 2 inches of snow likely above 5500 feet. This system will likely be dry for the Valley.

Yet another storm system will move through Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing snow levels down to 1500 to 2500 feet. This storm doesn’t have much moisture though, so only a couple inches of snow is likely for the mountains.

The weekend looks dry, but cold across Arizona. Valley lows will drop to the 30s both Saturday and Sunday mornings, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

We’re watching a storm system for early next week that will keep temperatures unseasonably cool and could bring more rain and snow.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.