VIDEO: Heavy rain leads to flooded roadways in parts of Cave Creek, Anthem

Heavy rain led to Cave Creek overflowing over roadways and other similar issues near Anthem and Carefree.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:46 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — While the rain might have pushed out of the Valley, it’s left behind isolated flooding in areas north of the Valley.

Video from the Arizona’s Family news chopper showed Cave Creek overflowing and completely covering roadways near Rancho Manana Golf Club in the town of Cave Creek just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. High water was also impacting roads in areas of Anthem, but there have been no reports of any vehicles being caught in any of the rushing waters.

While areas in the High Country could see additional snow, the Valley should remain dry with more rain possible next week. Tap/click here for the latest forecast.

