Valley man supporting community skateboarders here and around the globe

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley man is reaching out and touching the lives of local skateboarders in the community and across the world!

Blake Rhodes is with SK8IT 4WARD Phoenix. Larry Zahn nominated Rhodes after he watched his friend recycle used skateboard decks and parts as well as raised money to buy barnd new skateboards for kids who aren’t able to afford equipment.

He also offers the kids gear such as protective pads, shoes, and other items. Zahn said about Rhodes, “Blake is well known in the community for the great person he is and generosity. Most recently, Blake has figured out how to recycle discarded and otherwise unusable skateboard decks by making them into things such as rings. They are popular and in high demand because they look cool. Have a great story and all the funds go back towards his cause. He’s helped so many people in need.”

SK8IT 3WARDPHX is also fundraising to get some skateboards and gear to kids in Angola, Africa. That’s just one of several different nonprofits working together on Feb. 5 for a skateboarding competition at KTR Chandler. Want to find a way to help out? Check out the organization’s Instagram page here!

