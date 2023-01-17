Teen boy dead, woman hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a teen boy is dead and another woman is in the hospital after a serious crash Monday morning in west Phoenix. The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road involving a car and an SUV.

Officers arrived and found 17-year-old Isaiah Soto unresponsive inside a car. Soto was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Officers say the SUV driver was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but she’s expected to survive.

No one else was hurt in the collision. Investigators are still working to find out what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.