TAO x MAXIM Big Game Party coming to Scottsdale on eve of Super Bowl LVII

The event is set for the night before Super Bowl LVII.
The event is set for the night before Super Bowl LVII.(Courtesy Image)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:50 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multimedia production and event services groups MAXIM, TAO, and unKommon are hosting the exclusive TAO x MAXIM BIG GAME PARTY: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN on Saturday, Feb. 11 as part of the Super Bowl event list. Super Bowl LVII is set for Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

This year’s entertainment will feature GRAMMY award winner Zedd alongside greats such as Loud Luxury, Plastik Funk, DJ unKommon, and more. The party will be hosted at the Southwest Jet Center’s hangar location, featuring 1960s mod glamour aviation-themed party decor and more. Guests will check in at the airline counter desk, pass through security checkpoints and taken to their tables by ground crew with glow wands.

Guests will be able to enjoy food, bottle service, an open bar, view the BMW XM, the world’s first color-changing car, sample brand new cocktail recipes courtesy of Jose Cuervo, and with VIP tickets, will have the chance to see the Lombardi Trophy, photo opportunities and a top-tier silent auction.

Previous guests of the party include celebrities like Lil Nas X, Lil’Wayne, G-Eazy, Floyd Mayweather, Halsey, Fergie, Post Malone, and more. Stay tuned here to grab your VIP Tickets!

Tap/click here to check out other events and information surrounding the Super Bowl’s return to the desert.

