Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Scottsdale police looking for suspect, information after Molotov cocktails thrown at 2 cars

Scottsdale police are investigating to see if the two crimes are connected.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and David Caltabiano
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:33 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking the public for information after someone threw Molotov cocktails at two cars in Scottsdale in two separate crimes. The first incident happened on Jan. 7 near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road just before 8 p.m. Police say someone threw a Molotov cocktail at a 2018 Lexus RX350.

“I saw a flash of orange and yellow flames,” Barbara Flynn said, a witness to what she called a “huge” blaze up to 6 to 8 feet with black smoke. “You can speculate is it kids out trying to be kids and cause trouble not understanding how serious it could be, or is it someone intending to do something nefarious or scary?”

TRENDING: Fight between customers leads to deadly shooting at drive-thru in north Phoenix

The second crime occurred at Postino Highland wine bar near Scottsdale and Camelback roads on Saturday around 7 p.m. Investigators say witnesses heard a loud crash, then saw a 2014 Tesla Model S on fire. The witnesses used dirt to put out the fire, police said. The two incidents happened nearly five miles apart from each other.

Scottsdale police are investigating to see if the two crimes are connected. However, officers don’t know of any suspects currently. Anyone with information is asked to call Scottsdale police at 480-312-5000 or the tip line at 480-312-8477 (TIPS).

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Phoenix following the disappearance of a 4-year-old girl from...
Oklahoma girl, 4, murdered on Christmas by suspect arrested in Phoenix, court docs say
Clint Hickman named new Chairman of Maricopa County Board of Supervisors
Police continue search for arsonists in Scottsdale
Property owners, residents, and business owners near the homeless encampment known as “The...
Judge denies City of Phoenix’s motion to dismiss lawsuit filed by residents near “The Zone”
Buckeye man allegedly confesses to killing wife after argument