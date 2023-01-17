Scottsdale Monopoly officially unveiled during event at Arizona Boardwalk

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Monopoly: Scottsdale Edition made its debut on Tuesday morning, featuring representations of famous Scottsdale sights, landmarks and businesses, along with a customized community chest and chance cards!

First announced last June, Top Trumps USA, Hasbro representatives, Ms. Arizona, and Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega showed off the finished product at the Arizona Boardwalk on Tuesday. Make-A-Wish Arizona, OdySea Aquarium, The Phoenician, and so many other areas visited by tourists and residents alike are featured in the game as well.

Katie Hubbard of Top Trumps USA said, “Not only did we incorporate feedback from the public on what essential businesses and landmarks should be included, but we have created stunning ‘only-in-Scottsdale’ visuals to accompany the board.” You can find the game at Barnes & Noble Scottsdale, Kactus Jock Scottsdale Southwest, Southwestern Reflections, the Poisoned Pen, Amazon and other online stores. Tap/click to order from Top Trumps USA, where you can also check out other popular city-inspired monopoly games.

