Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Prolonged rainfall leads to water rescues, road closures

Multiple agencies responded to a swift-water rescue near Prince Road and I-10 on Tuesday, Jan....
Multiple agencies responded to a swift-water rescue near Prince Road and I-10 on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Three people and two dogs are expected to be OK after being rescued.(Golder Ranch Fire District)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:52 AM MST|Updated: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:15 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A storm that soaked the Tucson area from Sunday to Tuesday, Jan. 15-17, resulted in many closed roads and several water rescues.

The Tucson Fire Department, Northwest Fire and Golder Ranch fire districts responded to a rescue of multiple people near Prince Road and I-10 on Tuesday morning. Three people and two dogs were rescued, and are expected to be OK, according to information from Golder Ranch FD.

Earlier Tuesday, Tucson Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Kino Parkway and East 15th Street for a water rescue of multiple people near there. Details of that rescue also were not immediately available.

Runoff from the storm filled the Rillito, Canada del Oro Wash and Pantano Wash causing closures at several crossings in the city, including Camino de la Tierra and Harrison Road. Several other crossings of smaller washes were also closed because of runoff. A full list of the current closures can be found HERE.

Redington Road on the east side and the Catalina Highway up Mount Lemmon were also closed.

This story will be updated as facts can be confirmed.

Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The animals enjoyed the foot of snow that hit Williams over the holiday weekend.
Animals enjoying the snow at Bearizona in Williams!
Heber-Overgaard
Northern Arizona Snow - Jan. 2, 2022
Taken in Doney Park
Arizona Winter Weather - Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
Snowy morning in Pine, Arizona
Viewers capture December Snowfall Around Arizona
Monsoon rains pummeled the East Valley, causing extensive damage.
AZFAMILY | Powerful storms wreak havoc over the weekend