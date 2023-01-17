Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Professional baseball umpires hold training program for Arizona teens at Chase Field

The clinic was put on by the Umps Care Charities.
The clinic was put on by the Umps Care Charities.(Arizona's Family)
By Nick King
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several dozen Valley teens may have found a new summer job or even a career. They were introduced to life as a baseball umpire, by professional umps, at Chase Field. “There could be a few kids in there that could end up fulfilling a dream of becoming a Major League umpire,” says longtime MLB ump Alfonso Marquez. “It all started out the same way for me.”

Marquez has been living that dream for 30 years. Now, he’s sharing his knowledge and passion with aspiring umps in Arizona. “The percentages [that] you get into the big leagues are low. To me, that’s what makes it a dream,” he says. “But it doesn’t make it impossible.”

TRENDING: Wife plans to sue after husband killed in Chandler freeway crash

“We try to give them as much information as possible so that when they go out there they feel confident in the job that they’re doing and they enjoy it more. Because that’s ultimately the key is enjoying it,” said Bryan Fields, a former professional umpire and now an Umpire Supervisor for Top Choice Officials in Phoenix.

Umps Care Charities put on the clinic. The umpires and former umpires working this clinic know not everyone out here will even stick with calling balls and strikes at the youth level, but that’s OK with them. “Not everybody finds themself that umpire mentality,” says Fields. “But just having [Marquez] speak for a few minutes about keeping an even keel and staying in control, that’s a life skill you can take with you everywhere.”

The training program is also financially supported by the Pedro Gomez Foundation. “Pedro knew everybody in baseball, in the baseball world, including umpires, of course,” says his wife, Sandi Gomez. “When he passed away, my family and I received a lot of support from umpires across the country.”

Marquez called the late ESPN reporter a friend. “Pedro was always in our corner. And he would always come in. He’d always ask, get our point of view, before going on the air and saying something,” he said.

TRENDING: Cardinals hire Titans’ director of player personnel as new GM

Gomez’s grandfather was an umpire in Cuba. Sandi says this program naturally fit for the foundation, given the family’s love for baseball and another opportunity to help students locally. The Pedro Gomez Foundation also awards several scholarships at Arizona State University, the University of Arizona, and the Arizona Republic. “We’ve lived here a long time,” she says. “This is where we wanted to give back. Just keep it in the Valley.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This is a 2022 photo of Monti Ossenfort of the Tennessee Titans NFL football team. This image...
Cardinals hire Titans’ director of player personnel as new GM
Arizona Cardinals hire Tennessee Titans executive as new general manager
The actor will attempt to become a professional race car driver this season.
Former ‘Malcolm In The Middle’ star Frankie Muniz to race in NASCAR
Former 'Malcolm In The Middle' star Frankie Muniz to race in NASCAR
Former 'Malcolm In The Middle' star Frankie Muniz to race in NASCAR