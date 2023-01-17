Your Life
Phoenix man accused of stabbing gas station clerk then spitting in Florida cop’s face

The man also stole a pack of Newport cigarettes, court documents say.
Billy Joe Martin, of Phoenix, is facing felony charges stemming from an incident where he stabbed a gas station clerk in Florida.(Miami-Dade County)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MIAMI, FL (3TV/CBS 5) -- Court documents revealed that a Phoenix man is accused of stabbing a gas station clerk in Miami, Florida before spitting in police officers’ faces.

According to documents filed with Miami-Dade police, officers responded to a Marathon gas station, where police say that Phoenix man Billy Joe Martin, 39, stole a drink from a fridge by putting it in his pocket. Court papers say that a clerk asked the victim what he had put in his pocket, to which Martin responded “aggressively” by reportedly stabbing the clerk multiple times. Afterward, Martin then took a pack of Newport cigarettes from an employee-only area, court papers say.

However, just moments before confronting Martin, the clerk had called 911 and locked the gas station doors so the man couldn’t leave. When officers arrived, they arrested Martin and while trying to speak to him, he allegedly continued to be aggressive.

Police say that Martin spat in an officer’s face and upper torso before shouting racial slurs at the officers. Martin faces one count of battery on a police officer, attempted felony murder, and armed robbery.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

