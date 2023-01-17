Pedro Gomez Foundation holds umpire training program for teens at Chase Field

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several dozen Valley teens may have found a new summer job and possibly a career! The teens were introduced to life as a baseball umpire by professional umps at Chase Field on Monday.

The kids took the field to learn how to become a baseball umpire. Alfonso Marquez has been living that dream for 30 years. Now, he’s sharing his knowledge and passion with aspiring umps in Arizona. “There could be a few kids in there that could end up fulfilling a dream of becoming a Major League umpire. It all started out the same way for me,” he said. “The percentages of you get into the big leagues are low. To me that’s what makes it a dream, but it doesn’t make it impossible.”

Umps Care Charities put on the clinic. “We try to give them as much information as possible so that when they go out there, they feel confident in the job that they’re doing, and they enjoy it more. Because that’s ultimately the key is enjoying it,” said Bryan Fields, a former professional umpire. The current and former umpires know not everyone out on the field will stick with calling balls and strikes at the youth level, but they say it’s OK. “Not everybody finds themself that umpire mentality, but just having Fonzie speak for a few minutes about keeping an even keel and staying in control, that’s a life skill you can take with you everywhere,” said Fields.

The training program was also financially supported by the Pedro Gomez Foundation. “Pedro knew everybody in baseball, in the baseball world, including umpires, of course. When he passed away, my family and I received a lot of support from umpires across the country,” said Sandi Gomez, president of the foundation and Pedro’s granddaughter. “Pedro was always in our corner. And he would always come in, he’d always ask, get our point of view, before going on the air and saying something,” added Marquez.

Pedro, the late ESPN reporter, was also an umpire in Cuba. Sandi says this event was a natural fit for the foundation, giving opportunities to students in the Valley centered around the Gomez family’s favorite sport. “Oh, it’s bittersweet. Yeah, I sit here and look at the field. And, of course, I think about him. But it’s bittersweet. It’s all good,” said Sandi.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.