Oklahoma girl, 4, murdered on Christmas by suspect arrested in Phoenix, court docs say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/KSWO) — Newly released court documents shed new light into the murder of Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old Oklahoma girl allegedly killed by one of her caregivers. Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested by Phoenix police last week.

In the court documents charging Adams with first-degree murder and child neglect, officials lay out the timeline and more details about what happened to the 4-year-old.

Warning: graphic content; discretion advised.

According to the paperwork, after Athena’s sister was found in Cyril, she was interviewed by authorities and told them she had been home alone and was tired of being alone. Athena and her sister, according to court documents, had been living with Alysia and Ivon for up to two years and in that time had never been taken to a doctor’s appointment or enrolled in school.

When being interviewed on Jan. 12, Alysia reportedly confessed to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents that on Dec. 25, 2022, around midnight, Ivon beat Athena and held her by her arms. He then allegedly laid her on the ground and hit her three times. Court documents say Athena didn’t move after that.

The assault reportedly happened at the home in Cyril, Okla. Alysia reportedly told investigators Ivon allegedly left the house around 1 a.m. on December 26 with Athena’s body. When he came back home, documents say he told Alysia that he buried her near a fence line that was next to their old residence in Rush Springs, Okla. Phone records reportedly showed Ivon leaving the home and traveling to Rush Springs around 4:15 a.m.

Ivon was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Phoenix and will be extradited back to Oklahoma to face these charges. On Monday, the OSBI announced that the search for Athena had transitioned to a recovery operation as investigators are now trying to find her body.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.