Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Oklahoma girl, 4, murdered on Christmas by suspect arrested in Phoenix, court docs say

Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Phoenix following the disappearance of a 4-year-old girl from...
Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Phoenix following the disappearance of a 4-year-old girl from Oklahoma.(MCSO/Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:22 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/KSWO) Newly released court documents shed new light into the murder of Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old Oklahoma girl allegedly killed by one of her caregivers. Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested by Phoenix police last week.

In the court documents charging Adams with first-degree murder and child neglect, officials lay out the timeline and more details about what happened to the 4-year-old.

Warning: graphic content; discretion advised.

According to the paperwork, after Athena’s sister was found in Cyril, she was interviewed by authorities and told them she had been home alone and was tired of being alone. Athena and her sister, according to court documents, had been living with Alysia and Ivon for up to two years and in that time had never been taken to a doctor’s appointment or enrolled in school.

When being interviewed on Jan. 12, Alysia reportedly confessed to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents that on Dec. 25, 2022, around midnight, Ivon beat Athena and held her by her arms. He then allegedly laid her on the ground and hit her three times. Court documents say Athena didn’t move after that.

TRENDING: Buckeye man allegedly shoots, kills wife before turning himself into police

The assault reportedly happened at the home in Cyril, Okla. Alysia reportedly told investigators Ivon allegedly left the house around 1 a.m. on December 26 with Athena’s body. When he came back home, documents say he told Alysia that he buried her near a fence line that was next to their old residence in Rush Springs, Okla. Phone records reportedly showed Ivon leaving the home and traveling to Rush Springs around 4:15 a.m.

Ivon was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Phoenix and will be extradited back to Oklahoma to face these charges. On Monday, the OSBI announced that the search for Athena had transitioned to a recovery operation as investigators are now trying to find her body.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

CHOPPER VIDEO: Roads flooded in areas north of the Valley
Snow blankets the High Country; Winter storm continues to Flagstaff
The Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix will be the third stop on the tour in July.
Madonna coming to Phoenix this summer during just-announced global tour
Police say the shooting happened near Yuma Rd & Verrado Way.
Buckeye man allegedly shoots, kills wife before turning himself into police