Meet Julian, a 13-year-old who loves dogs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Julian is a young man who loves dogs.

During his Finding Forever interview, a series where we introduce Arizonans to foster kids looking for loving homes, he mentioned dogs about 40 times. So, what better place to take this kind teenager than to the Phoenix Police K-9 unit’s training center?

Officer Lisa Fisher and Chris Villa gave 13-year-old Julian a very special tour of what they do each day while working with the dogs. “They listen to commands, most dogs don’t,” Julian said, noting how obedient the dogs were. Officer Fisher, with supervision, let Julian hold some of the toys the officers use during training.

“Here, just grab that handle,” she said. “He’s a lot stronger than you think.” Julian’s hobbies include watching anime, drawing and learning how to cook. Josie Gaieck with AASK, Aid to Adoption of Special Kids, said Julian is a good student with a lot of potential.

“He just won student of the month at his school which he is really excited about and proud about,” she said. Julian said he is not too picky when it comes to future families, just one that will treat him the way he, and all children, deserve to be treated. “Good ones (families) that treat you fairly, like everybody else,” he said.

Gaieck said Julian would make a great addition to any family, especially if they have dogs. “He really just has a great heart and wants to help those around him and make the world a better place,” she added.

To find out how you might become a forever family for Julian or other Arizona children who are waiting, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at (602) 930-4900 or by emailing info@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

