Man arrested after deadly shooting at north Phoenix fast food drive-thru

Police say Luis Fernando Cruz shot another customer at the Julioberto's Drive-Thru(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:56 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say they’ve made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting at a north Phoenix fast-food restaurant that happened over the weekend.

Authorities announced early Tuesday morning that 39-year Luis Fernando Parra was arrested on accusations of murder after investigators say he was involved in a fight with another customer at Julioberto’s Mexican Food near 3rd Street and Dunlap around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. It’s believed that Parra escalated the argument he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other before driving from the scene. No other information regarding the shooting has been released by police.

