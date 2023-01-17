Madonna coming to Phoenix this summer during just-announced global tour
The Celebration Tour comes to the Footprint Center on July 22
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Madonna is returning to the Valley as part of a just-announced global tour that kicks off in July.
Madonna: The Celebration Tour will feature four decades of the artist’s greatest hits as she visits 35 cities around the world beginning on July 15. Phoenix will be the third stop on the tour, scheduled for Saturday, July 22 at the Footprint Center downtown.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. MST. Tap/click here for tour and ticket information. Since Citi is the official card of the tour, cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. Tap/click here for more about the presale.
Below is the full list of dates:
North America:
- Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
- Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
- Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
- Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Europe:
- Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2
- Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
- Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
- Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2
- Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
- Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena
- Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
- Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
- Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
- Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
- Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
- Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
