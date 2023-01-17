Heavy rain and snow’s impact on Arizona drought conditions

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’re currently seeing heavy rain and snow across Arizona, but what does this mean for our ongoing drought? That depends on whether you’re taking a short-term or long-term look at the issue. “Anytime that we can get a system to move through, especially during the winter, that’s a bonus,” National Weather Service (NWS) Phoenix Lead Meteorologist Alex Young said.

With precipitation amounts running above what models predicted at the end of last year, Young says we’re seeing an immediate impact. “Even over the last month and a half, we’ve seen drought conditions at least in our southcentral portion of the state improve to where we’re not under any drought conditions,” he said.

In the High Country, NWS Flagstaff Lead Meteorologist Brian Klimowski says snowpack levels are almost 200% above. He says that will help not just current drought conditions in northern Arizona but also benefit the area in the months leading into the monsoon. “It’s going to be absorbed by the soil, very slowly, very gradually over the next couple of months,” Klimowski said. “It’s going to be released into streams in a measured way.”

Klimowski says while more snow can mean difficult driving conditions right now, long-term it means a lower chance of the types of fires that damaged so much of northern Arizona last spring. “Are the trees stressed because of drought? Is the rangeland stressed because of drought?” Klimowski asked. “Right now, we aren’t seeing many of these impacts at this time.”

But even longer-term, both Klimowski and Young agree there will need to be several more years of above-average precipitation to make a permanent dent in our state’s drought conditions. “We’d have to have a multi-seasonal above average rainfall,” Young said.

“That long-term drought I think a lot of people are concerned about,” Klimowski added. “Lake Mead, Lake Powell, that will take years to manage those resources back to normal.”

