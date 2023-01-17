Happy Hour Spots: Chicken, fish tacos, burgers and more!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Still looking for some of the best happy hour deals across Phoenix and around the Valley? So are we! We’ve featured some great spots so far, and are adding another one to the list in Chandler.

Hop Social Tavern

We reached out to viewers for some ideas for great happy hour for this series, and more than a few of you said we had to check out Hop Social Tavern in Chandler. I hopped online and took a look, and it’s pretty good! Their happy hour is every day from 3 - 6 p.m. and again from 9 p.m. to close. You can grab some tasty fried Brussels Sprouts with smoked bacon, onions, red peppers and parmesan for only $5. How about their sweet chicken tenderloins with thai chili sauce and white rice for under $7! Same price goes for their crispy fried buttermilk chicken tenders. Fish tacos are $6, spinach and artichoke dip is $6 and the kobe beef sliders for $7. Lots of options here! You can get a cheesburger with cheddar for under eight bucks, too!

3405 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler — Happy Hour 3 - 6 p.m., 9 p.m. until close daily

Check out our other recommendations here. Do you know of a great spot with happy hour deals that won’t break the bank? Let me know by emailing Ian.Schwartz@azfamily.com.

