GALLERY: Viewers share photos and videos of record rain and snowfall around Arizona

Snow covered mountains in the Navajo Nation town of Gap, Arizona.
Snow covered mountains in the Navajo Nation town of Gap, Arizona.(Lachoneus Begay | Lachoneus Begay)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Almost all of Arizona is still under First Alert Weather Days until at least Tuesday. If you’ve braved the cold to capture some weather photos or videos of rain or snow, we’d love to see them! It’s easy to share them with this link. You can also easily upload photos and videos of any size with Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather mobile app. You may even see your pictures or videos on Arizona’s Family news on 3TV and CBS 5!

Still, more snow, ice, and rain are headed into the state, according to our First Alert Weather Team. Drive safely if you’re hitting the road, and stay home unless you need to get out in the snow.

Arizona's Family First Alert Weather Forecast and Interactive Radar

