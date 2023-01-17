Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

FDA announces new standard for food poisoning

The Food and Drug Administration plans to standardize food processing to cut down on food poisoning cases.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Consumer Reports
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Consumer Reports says that the Food and Drug Administration has announced a new standard regarding food poisoning.

Around 48 million Americans get sick every year from contaminated food. Finding what food made you sick can be extremely difficult, so the FDA wants to change that by tracking foods through the supply chain to help identify when the foods are exposed to contaminates.

Trisha Calvo with Consumer Reports said that the new process could be a game-changer. “This new record-keeping process is going to mean that everyone who touches the food, from the grower who grows it, to the supermarket who sells it, the restaurant that serves it, is going to have to keep track of the food in the exact same way.”

TRENDING: Tempe police chief named next director of Arizona Department of Public Safety

Every food will be given a code, with some codes identifying more risky foods like soft cheeses, eggs, leafy greens, nut butters, and tomatoes. “In some cases, this new rule may make it even easier for food to be identified as potentially harmful before it even hits the market and gets into the hands of consumers,” Salvo said.

Meat and poultry aren’t part of the processing since those products are covered by the USDA. The new rule will go into effect on Jan. 20, 2026. Between now and the next 3 years, officials say to report your case of food poisoning to your local health department--even if you don’t know what made you sick.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tempe restaurant offers spaghetti tacos every Tuesday
Funds will also be given to the BIPOC Arts mentorship program, which boosts underrepresented...
Phoenix Center for the Arts granted $1.2 million to expand community, DEI programs
Police say the shooting happened near Yuma Rd & Verrado Way.
Buckeye man identified after allegedly shooting wife to death before turning himself in
FDA releases new rule on food poisoning