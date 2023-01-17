FDA announces new standard for food poisoning

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Consumer Reports says that the Food and Drug Administration has announced a new standard regarding food poisoning.

Around 48 million Americans get sick every year from contaminated food. Finding what food made you sick can be extremely difficult, so the FDA wants to change that by tracking foods through the supply chain to help identify when the foods are exposed to contaminates.

Trisha Calvo with Consumer Reports said that the new process could be a game-changer. “This new record-keeping process is going to mean that everyone who touches the food, from the grower who grows it, to the supermarket who sells it, the restaurant that serves it, is going to have to keep track of the food in the exact same way.”

Every food will be given a code, with some codes identifying more risky foods like soft cheeses, eggs, leafy greens, nut butters, and tomatoes. “In some cases, this new rule may make it even easier for food to be identified as potentially harmful before it even hits the market and gets into the hands of consumers,” Salvo said.

Meat and poultry aren’t part of the processing since those products are covered by the USDA. The new rule will go into effect on Jan. 20, 2026. Between now and the next 3 years, officials say to report your case of food poisoning to your local health department--even if you don’t know what made you sick.

