Drying out, but staying very cool in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The storm, which brought the last of the rain and snow to Arizona, is exiting the state and setting up for a major snowstorm across the central plains. The final part of the storm will continue to produce snow tonight from Flagstaff along the Mogollon Rim into the White Mountains. Storm totals for many locations are above 2 feet. Tonight, however, we’re only expecting additional snow accumulations of 2-3″ in most areas. There is no rain forecast for the Valley.

With the storm leaving, our weather pattern isn’t going to change all that much. We will stay hooked up to the jet stream, which will pump unseasonably cold weather into the state for the next week. Highs around the Valley will mainly be in the upper-50s, and overnight lows will be in the mid-to-upper 30s. And that chilly weather will last into the middle of next week.

So you may have heard, but the great news with all this snow is that the snowpack is running at more than 200% of the average around Flagstaff. Over on the Salt River drainage, the snowpack is average 110% of norms. So it’s early, and the snow valve could turn off anytime. But right now, we’re looking at conditions that might force SRP to release some water from the dams as temperatures warm up and the snow melts.

