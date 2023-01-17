Clint Hickman elected Chairman of Maricopa County Board of Supervisors

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For the past several years, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has been under fire, with a lot of it being directly because of how the elections have been handled. Last week, the board elected Clint Hickman as Chairman. He hopes to address more of the social issues affecting Maricopa County.

Hickman is taking over for supervisor Bill Gates, who faced scrutiny for issues during the November elections. “It gives me such peace and serenity to know that he’s been in this position now two times in the past,” Gates said about Hickman.

As chairman in 2020, Hickman led the county through the COVID-19 pandemic and the November general election. “He dealt with the 2020 election. The pressure that came out of literally turning down phone calls from the White House. I know what this man is made of, and I know he’s going to be a great leader in 2023,” Gates said.

Outside of politics, Hickman is probably most known for his family’s egg farm. “They know our families, we’ve been a part of this community,” he said. Hickman is also no stranger to conspiracy. When his family’s farm when up in flames in 2021, many accused Hickman of burning ballots at his family’s farm, causing it to go up in flames. That’s something that was ultimately proven untrue. “I’ll accept the criticism, I will listen to the opinion, but I’m going to do what I was elected to do,” he said.

Aside from election integrity, Hickman says the county has much to catch up on, including many social issues. “We are going to be attacking issues that are county wide, homelessness, the fentanyl epidemic, that is truly what it is, affordable housing and guess what? I got to watch this man lead us to the largest tax cut in Maricopa County and that’s a conservative republican working with a conservative republican,” he said. Hickman admits that requires cooperation on all levels of government, something he hopes to accomplish this year.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.