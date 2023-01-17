Buckeye police: One dead in shooting
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:18 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Buckeye Police Department says one person is dead after a shooting broke out early Tuesday morning.
Officers were called out to a neighborhood near Verrado Way and Yuma Road, but specific details on what prompted authorities to respond to the scene or details on the shooting have yet to be released. Buckeye police tell Arizona’s Family that more information is expected to be released in the coming hours.
At this time, No suspects are outstanding, police confirmed on Twitter. However, authorities are asking people to avoid the area for the next several hours.
