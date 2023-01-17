Buckeye police: One dead in shooting

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Buckeye Police Department says one person is dead after a shooting broke out early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called out to a neighborhood near Verrado Way and Yuma Road, but specific details on what prompted authorities to respond to the scene or details on the shooting have yet to be released. Buckeye police tell Arizona’s Family that more information is expected to be released in the coming hours.

At this time, No suspects are outstanding, police confirmed on Twitter. However, authorities are asking people to avoid the area for the next several hours.

Police are on scene of a fatal shooting near Desert Bloom St and 201st Dr. One deceased and no suspects outstanding. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Il0QmWG70w — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) January 17, 2023

Check back for updates.

