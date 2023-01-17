Your Life
Bearizona reports more than 28 inches of snowfall

By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Bearizona reports that they got more than 28 inches of snow during the winter storm that has settled over the northern part of Arizona.

The snow is still falling, so that total is likely to go up by the end of the day. The animals continue to enjoy the weather, as the park remains closed due to road conditions and ongoing advisories.

According to our First Alert Weather team, the final part of the storm will continue to snow as much as 2-3 inches from Flagstaff along the Mogollon Rim into the White Mountains. On Monday, the park shared this video while the snow levels sat around 20 inches of snow.

