Bearizona reports more than 28 inches of snowfall

WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Bearizona reports that they got more than 28 inches of snow during the winter storm that has settled over the northern part of Arizona.

Bearizona keepers report that the park has received more than 28 inches of snow at the wildlife park! (Bearizona)

The snow is still falling, so that total is likely to go up by the end of the day. The animals continue to enjoy the weather, as the park remains closed due to road conditions and ongoing advisories.

Bearizona keepers report that the park has received more than 28 inches of snow at the wildlife park! (Arizona's Family)

According to our First Alert Weather team, the final part of the storm will continue to snow as much as 2-3 inches from Flagstaff along the Mogollon Rim into the White Mountains. On Monday, the park shared this video while the snow levels sat around 20 inches of snow.

Here are the videos of our animals in the 20+ inches of snow we have gotten so far! Which of these clips is your favorite? 🦌🐻🐺 We will share more pictures tomorrow as well! #bearizona #bearizonawildlifepark #bzwild #blackbears #elk #reindeer #wolves #grizzlybears pic.twitter.com/jip6rEUhcL — Bearizona (@bearizona) January 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.