17-year-old who fired shots at student, Arizona State University police officer indicted

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The teenager who reportedly fired shots at a student and an Arizona State University police officer on Dec. 1 has been indicted.

Reid Ralph Chee, age 17, faces 11 various charges of aggravated assault, endangerment, disorderly conduct, unlawful discharge of a firearm, minor with a firearm, threatening or intimidating, false reporting to law enforcement, and unlawful liquor. County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said about the incident, “Using a gun to intimidate or harm anyone in this community is a serious charge and those who are accused of doing so will be held accountable.”

The incident happened in the early morning of Dec. 1, near McAllister Road and Lemon Street, when Chee allegedly fired a gun at a student and ASU officer and then ran away. No one was injured, and investigators quickly found and arrested the 17-year-old. A shelter-in-place order was issued for around 4 hours due to the shooting.

The suspect reportedly fired near on-campus residences at the intersection of McAllister and Lemon. (Arizona's Family)

