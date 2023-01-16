Two-year-old boy from East Valley officially cancer-free

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A two-year-old boy from the East Valley got some very exciting news this week after a year-long battle with cancer!

Nash is officially cancer-free! The Ahwatukee-based nonprofit Armer Foundation for Kids posted the updated on social media saying, “This is why we do what we do. Nash is 100% cancer free! After 9 months of tests, blood transfusion, chemo therapy, hospital admissions, and so much more, Nash’s hepatoblastoma is gone!”

Last April, doctors learned that Nash had four cancerous tumors and said he would need a liver transplant. He was able to get one in November, and his parents wrote, “Nash is a fighter with a stubbornness unfazed by just about anything.” They said they were able to make it through as a family, thanks to the foundation, friends, and family members who supported them.

Armer Foundation paid for medical bills for Nash so that his parents were able to support him through his treatments. Nash is now out of the hospital and back home with his family. If you know of someone or an organization doing good in the community, nominate them for our segment here! Don’t forget photos and videos.

