Several Flagstaff schools to close Jan. 17 as winter storm hits Arizona

Several schools and universities will be closed on Jan. 17 as another winter storm approaches...
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Several schools and colleges in Flagstaff will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, as winter storms move through northern Arizona.

The Flagstaff Unified School District announced that all district schools will be closed on Jan. 17. The closure includes FACTS, before and after school activities, and food service.

Coconino Community College said that their Flagstaff campuses will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Page Center will remain open for in-person classes, and students are advised to check with their instructors to see if online classes will be held.

Northern Arizona University will also cancel classes on the Flagstaff Mountain campus on Jan. 17. The school said classes held at other NAU locations, including online, will meet at their regular time and place. In-person classes at the Flagstaff campus are expected to resume on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Flagstaff saw more than 17 inches of snow this weekend as storms brought chilly temperatures, heavy snowfall, and dangerous driving conditions. Visit Arizona’s Family’s First Alert Weather page to stay up-to-date on the latest forecast.

