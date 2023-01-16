Second First Alert Weather Day this week bringing more rain and snow

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a First Alert Weather Day across Arizona as a powerful winter storm moves through our state. Expect heavy snow in the high country today with a Winter Storm Warning in effect. Widespread rain is expected to last throughout much of the morning, and more rain plus a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon with a high of just 61 degrees.

Watch morning team coverage of today’s storm below:

Drive safely as roads are still slick with snow and ice during Monday, our second First Alert Weather Day this week.

Rain and snow continue tomorrow, which is another First Alert Weather day. Rain chances are down tomorrow a bit and we should see some sunshine by the afternoon.

Dry weather returns Wednesday through the weekend for the Valley, but temperatures stay unseasonably cool. A weaker storm system will bring a chance of more snow to the high country Thursday night through Saturday.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts whereever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolutiion possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where weather is headed.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.