Search for missing Oklahoma girl becomes recovery operation, days after murder suspect arrested in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/KSWO) — The search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield has officially been changed to a recovery operation, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) confirmed Monday to our sister station KSWO. The news comes three days after one of her caregivers was arrested in Phoenix on a felony murder warrant.

Monday’s press release confirmed that Athena and her 5-year-old sister had been under the care of relative Alysia Adams and her husband Ivon for at least a year. Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested by Phoenix police Thursday afternoon near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road. He’s expected to be extradited to Oklahoma sometime within the next week.

The OSBI and Oklahoma Highway Patrol agents searched the home and areas of Caddo County for the toddler’s remains over the weekend, and the investigation is ongoing. People in southwest Oklahoma have been scrutinizing the search, which began when Athena’s 5-year-old sister was discovered alone outside their home by a postal carrier on Jan. 10 outside the Adams’ home. Both caretakers were arrested two days later. Alysia Adams faces two counts of child neglect.

The OSBI says the girls’ biological parents had been interviewed and were cooperating with the investigation. The press release stressed that neither Alysia or Ivon Adams have been convicted of a crime, saying they were innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. “Rumors on social media will not help the investigation and may instead hinder progress,” said agents in a press release.

