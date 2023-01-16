Happy Hour Spots: ‘Mellow’ out with deals on bruschetta, pretzel bites and more

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Family is here to help you find some of the best happy hour deals in Phoenix and around the Valley. Pizza, anyone?

Mellow Mushroom

If you are a fan of pizza and a spot that offers half of appetizers, be sure to check out Mellow Mushroom! The national chain has four locations in the Valley and offers up some good eats. Happy hour is Monday through Friday 3 - 6 p.m. Some locations even do a reverse happy hour which is 10 p.m. to close! You can score some tasty bruschetta with marinated fresh Roma tomatoes topped with their authentic sheep’s milk feta cheese and basil for only $5. Their pretzel bites are great, baked in-house, and come with some amazing Pabst Blue Ribbon™ beer cheese for $5.50. You can’t go wrong with their meatball trio for $6 during happy hour. If you are looking to wet your beak, you can get half off most liqueur, beer and wines during happy hour! Cheers! Their pizza is great, but sadly, is not on the happy hour menu.

Happy Hour 3 - 6 p.m. Mon-Fri

Check out our other recommendations here. Do you know of a great spot with happy hour deals that won’t break the bank? Let me know by emailing Ian.Schwartz@azfamily.com.

