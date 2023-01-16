Gas prices stay unchanged; prices may increase soon

PHOENIX (Stacker) - GasBuddy reports that Phoenix gas prices have fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, bringing the average price to $3.40 a gallon.

In fact, Phoenix prices are 22.4 cents per gallon less than what drivers saw in December. The average diesel price has fallen 7.2 cents in the last week, hovering around $4.50 per gallon. Nationally, drivers are seeing a small increase at the pumps, with prices averaging $3.28 per gallon.

Neighboring areas like Tucson is seeing $3.12 per gallon and in Las Vegas, drivers are filling up around $3.83 per gallon. “We’ve seen somewhat of a mixed week at the pump with some states seeing gasoline prices rise, while others have stabilized for the time being. The good news as of late has been the continued decline in average diesel prices, which fell over a penny per day last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Experts believe that prices may rise a little in some areas due to Chinese oil demand. New data from the federal government shows that falling gas prices have helped ease inflation pains for consumers, despite warning prices could go higher in the coming weeks. ”It is likely that the national average prices we saw heading into Christmas may have been the lows for this winter,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said.

Arizona by the numbers

Gas current price: $3.40: Week change: -$0.05 (-1.5%), Year change: $-0.19 (+-5.3%)

Gas tax: $0.19 per gallon (#44 highest among all states)

Historical expensive gas price: $5.39 (6/17/22)

Diesel current price: $4.58: Week change: -$0.07 (-1.4%), Year change: +$0.71 (+18.3%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.94 (6/19/22)

Arizona regions with the most expensive gas in Arizona are as follows:

Flagstaff: $3.64 Scottsdale: $3.62 Prescott: $3.53 Lake Havasu-Kingman: $3.53 East Valley: $3.43 Phoenix-Mesa: $3.42 Yuma: $3.39 Phoenix Proper: $3.38 Sierra Vista-Douglas: $3.37 West Valley: $3.35 Peoria: $3.35 Glendale: $3.35 Pima County: $3.16 Tucson: $3.16

Copyright 2023 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.