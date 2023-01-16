GALLERY: Viewers share photos and videos of record rain and snowfall around Arizona

AZFamily viewer Sandy captured this scene Monday of snow blanketing her deck in Williams,...
AZFamily viewer Sandy captured this scene Monday of snow blanketing her deck in Williams, Arizona.("Sandy"/ AZFamily)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Almost all of Arizona is still under First Alert Weather Days until at least Tuesday. If you’ve braved the cold to capture some weather photos or videos of rain or snow, we’d love to see them! It’s easy to share them with this link. You can also easily upload photos and videos of any size with Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather mobile app. You may even see your pictures or videos on Arizona’s Family news on 3TV and CBS 5!

Still, more snow, ice, and rain are headed into the state, according to our First Alert Weather Team. Drive safely if you’re hitting the road, and stay home unless you need to get out in the snow.

Arizona's Family First Alert Weather Forecast and Interactive Radar

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona

ADOT asks drivers to use caution as snow, icy conditions close roads in northern Arizona

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dani Birzer and AZFamily Digital News Staff
ADOT says State Route 64 near the Grand Canyon and State Route 89A between Sedona and Interstate 17 are closed due to weather conditions and car crashes.

Weather Coverage

Winter storm causes dangerous road conditions in northern Arizona

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
ADOT officials are asking travelers to stay home if possible, but if they must drive, to prepare their vehicle for the weather.

Weather Coverage

Many enjoy the snow in Flagstaff during winter storm

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
More than a foot of snow fell in Flagstaff as a storm hit Arizona, and many took advantage of the winter weather.

Arizona

Several Flagstaff schools to close Jan. 17 as winter storm hits Arizona

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
The Flagstaff Unified School District, Coconino Community College, and Northern Arizona University will be closed on Jan. 17.

Latest News

Weather Coverage

AZFAMILY | Blowing snow coming down in Flagstaff from viewer Summer Johnson

Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:55 AM MST
|
Shared from Flagstaff by Summer Johnson in First Alert Facebook Weather Group.

Weather Coverage

Snow starting to fall in northern Arizona as winter storm approaches the state

Updated: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:28 PM MST
|
Hundreds of people were filling up their gas tanks and stocking up on groceries as a winter storm heads toward northern Arizona.

Weather

Northern Arizona University cancels classes on Jan. 17 due to winter storm

Updated: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:55 PM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
NAU is also postponing its Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration and march that was set for Monday, Jan. 16.

Weather

Extreme weather has cost the US more than $1 trillion in the past seven years

Updated: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:51 AM MST
|
By Rachel Ramirez, CNN
When taken together, the country's so-called billion-dollar disasters inflicted at least $165 billion in damage last year — surpassing 2021 disasters in costs.

Weather Coverage

California goes from extreme drought to extreme flooding in California

Updated: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:29 AM MST
|
California dealing with extreme weather... again.

Weather

California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away

Updated: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:19 PM MST
|
By The Associated Press and CHRISTOPHER WEBER and STEFANIE DAZIO
Rescuers have ended the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in central California Monday morning.