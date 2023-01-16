First Alert Weather: More snow in northern Arizona, rain in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A slick start to our Sunday as we experienced rain in the Valley and impressive mountain snowfall. Most locations here in the Valley ended up for about .10″ to .20″ of rain. Heavy snowfall up north brought 17.4″ of snow in Flagstaff and made for some very slick roads. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday. The first wave of moisture has pretty much moved east of us today, there are still a few lingering showers down around Tucson.

The second wave of storms will start to bring us more rain and mountain snow starting late tonight. Some forecast models are bringing us about a quarter to a half inch of rain here in the Valley and even more moisture up north. Another round of heavy snowfall will start late tonight as well, and snow models are indicating about another foot of snowfall in areas like Flagstaff. The roads of the north will be snow going once again tonight and throughout the day tomorrow.

Temperature-wise highs will stay well below average all week long, temps will stay in the upper 50′s through Wednesday. Our average high this time of year is 68 degrees. The sun and drier conditions will return on Wednesday, with another round of clouds in the forecast on Thursday.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

